Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $20.04. 18,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,911. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.43, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

