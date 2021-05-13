KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $66.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.