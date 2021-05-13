Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $132.57. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98).

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $3,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

