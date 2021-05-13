Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $149.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

KOD stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

