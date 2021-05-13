Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 5,800 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amarin were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

