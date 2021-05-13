Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 5,800 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amarin were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

