Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $206,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $237.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

