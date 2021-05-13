Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $166.47 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.92.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

