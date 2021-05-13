Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.59% of Repro Med Systems worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRMD. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.56 million, a P/E ratio of -352.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

