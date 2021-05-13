Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.19% of OneSpaWorld as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after acquiring an additional 940,073 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after acquiring an additional 206,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 64,508 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. Research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

