Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $2,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

