Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Tyson Foods by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Tyson Foods by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,449,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 328,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $80.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

