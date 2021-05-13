Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $106.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $206.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.