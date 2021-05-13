Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.47. 4,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,130. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76.

