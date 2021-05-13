Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,855,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,336,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,236,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,495,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 996.1% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 163,763 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.18. 760,764 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

