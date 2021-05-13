Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 712,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Accuray by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Accuray by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 12,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,735. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

