Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,518 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RHS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.10. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $166.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

