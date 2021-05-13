Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 63,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,898,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713,333 shares of company stock valued at $118,406,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

