Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.69. 443,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $388.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

