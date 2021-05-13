Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $5.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $517.93. 2,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,826. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.53 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,779 shares of company stock worth $12,191,026 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.