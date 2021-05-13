KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KPTSF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.