Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.88 ($96.32).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Krones alerts:

KRN stock opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.