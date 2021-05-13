KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVHI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 1,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. Equities analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,923 shares in the company, valued at $164,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $25,986.87. Insiders sold 32,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,658 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 590,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.