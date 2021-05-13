L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

LB stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. L Brands has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

