Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 84,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,543. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $913,500.00. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,086 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.