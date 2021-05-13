Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 180,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,641,406 shares.The stock last traded at $590.46 and had previously closed at $557.67.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $623.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

