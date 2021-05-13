Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $22.29. 1,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $709.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $538.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $548,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,125 shares of company stock worth $5,453,569 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

