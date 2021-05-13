LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.20 ($79.06).

LXS stock opened at €61.62 ($72.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

