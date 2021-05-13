Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 975 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,429 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,417. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

