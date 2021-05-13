Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,705. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

