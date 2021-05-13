Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.46. 187,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $284.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

