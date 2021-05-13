Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,690 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

GNMA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,619. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

