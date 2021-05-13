Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $230.49. 3,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.78 and its 200-day moving average is $188.33. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

