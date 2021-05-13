Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 272,313.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Leap Therapeutics worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

LPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

LPTX stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

