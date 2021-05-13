LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €164.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €164.30 ($193.29) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.78 ($160.91).

FRA:LEG opened at €114.35 ($134.53) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €115.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.98.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

