LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €118.00 by Baader Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €136.78 ($160.91).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €114.35 ($134.53) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.98. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

