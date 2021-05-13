Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Judy C. Odom Sells 15,177 Shares of Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

