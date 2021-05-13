Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $101.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LMND has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.