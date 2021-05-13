LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

Research analysts at CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $464.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

