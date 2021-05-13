Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 76 ($0.99).

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 94.02 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £596.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 28.34 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

