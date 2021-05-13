LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.78 million.

LifeMD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 1,373,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

