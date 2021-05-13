Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 39.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.