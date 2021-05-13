Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.85 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $128,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.