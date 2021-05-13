Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 222,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 59,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,782. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.30 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

