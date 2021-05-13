Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LINC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.