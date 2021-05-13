Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $358.00 at Citigroup

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $293.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $303.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

