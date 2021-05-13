Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of LIN opened at $293.98 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

