Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LQDT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.85. 19,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,810. The company has a market capitalization of $908.01 million, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $428,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,118. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

