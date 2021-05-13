Litentry (LIT) Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Litentry has a market cap of $148.40 million and $20.18 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for $6.74 or 0.00013639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00088360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.29 or 0.01060906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00067391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Litentry Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,016,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

