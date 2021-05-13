Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $32.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $590.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $240.34 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $623.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

